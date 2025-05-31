GoalVest Advisory LLC Sells 53 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

GoalVest Advisory LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 48.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 56 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 53 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $29,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NOC. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 176.3% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,970 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,394,000 after buying an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC lifted its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 750 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Finally, Crews Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter worth $62,000. 83.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Kathy J. Warden sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $475.65, for a total transaction of $1,783,687.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 212,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $101,243,053.80. This trade represents a 1.73% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 3,849 shares of company stock valued at $1,831,461 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NOC has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research upgraded Northrop Grumman from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $557.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Northrop Grumman from $575.00 to $550.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $580.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, Argus upgraded Northrop Grumman to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Northrop Grumman presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $545.31.

View Our Latest Report on NOC

Northrop Grumman Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NOC stock opened at $484.36 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $69.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.09, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 0.15. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $493.38 and a 200-day moving average of $482.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1-year low of $418.60 and a 1-year high of $555.57.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The aerospace company reported $6.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.33 by ($0.27). The company had revenue of $9.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.07 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 26.24%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 28.05 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Investors of record on Monday, June 2nd will be paid a dividend of $2.31 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $9.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.91%. This is a boost from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.06. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.46%.

Northrop Grumman Profile

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense technology company in the United States, Asia/Pacific, Europe, and internationally. The company’s Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.