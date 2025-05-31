GAMMA Investing LLC Raises Stock Position in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 58,799.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,774,626 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,771,613 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $583,852,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CI. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,556,278 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,191,151,000 after buying an additional 501,320 shares during the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 8,054,959 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $2,224,296,000 after buying an additional 154,420 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,180 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,640,878,000 after buying an additional 101,737 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC raised its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 4,021,582 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,110,520,000 after buying an additional 737,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of The Cigna Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $867,785,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $410.00 to $390.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $388.00 price objective on shares of The Cigna Group in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $385.00 to $405.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 20th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, The Cigna Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $379.33.

In related news, CEO David Cordani sold 26,527 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total value of $8,173,499.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 127,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,367,568.04. This trade represents a 17.19% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,065,198.52. This trade represents a 14.29% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock valued at $13,603,991. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CI stock opened at $316.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72. The firm has a market cap of $84.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a 50-day moving average of $324.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $309.58. The Cigna Group has a 1-year low of $262.03 and a 1-year high of $370.83.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 2nd. The health services provider reported $6.74 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.35 by $0.39. The Cigna Group had a net margin of 1.39% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $65.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $60.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be paid a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 3rd. The Cigna Group’s payout ratio is 33.44%.

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

