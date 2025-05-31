Tompkins Financial Corp Makes New $60,000 Investment in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm bought 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $60,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AEE. Synergy Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Roxbury Financial LLC bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in Ameren during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Optiver Holding B.V. grew its position in shares of Ameren by 78.7% in the 4th quarter. Optiver Holding B.V. now owns 470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. 79.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AEE stock opened at $96.82 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.72 and a 200 day moving average of $95.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.17 billion, a PE ratio of 21.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. Ameren Co. has a 52 week low of $69.39 and a 52 week high of $104.10.

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.08 by ($0.01). Ameren had a net margin of 15.51% and a return on equity of 10.34%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Ameren Co. will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 10th. Ameren’s payout ratio is 62.97%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on AEE. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Ameren in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp raised shares of Ameren from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $103.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $108.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Ameren from $106.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.90.

In other Ameren news, EVP Chonda J. Nwamu sold 5,500 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.37, for a total transaction of $557,535.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,344 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,393,781.28. The trade was a 11.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn E. Schukar sold 4,743 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.79, for a total transaction of $492,275.97. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,966,471.94. The trade was a 7.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. It engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution business.

