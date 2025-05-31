GAMMA Investing LLC Purchases 1,004,947 Shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) by 40,489.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,007,429 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,004,947 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC owned approximately 1.01% of Willis Towers Watson Public worth $340,461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 57.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 5,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares during the period. Lansforsakringar Fondforvaltning AB publ purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $10,566,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH increased its position in Willis Towers Watson Public by 380.9% during the 4th quarter. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH now owns 5,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 4,182 shares during the period. Finally, Park Square Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter valued at $62,000. 93.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Willis Towers Watson Public Stock Performance

Shares of WTW stock opened at $316.11 on Friday. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $251.18 and a one year high of $344.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $315.39 and its 200 day moving average is $319.22. The company has a market capitalization of $31.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -316.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.95 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

Willis Towers Watson Public ( NASDAQ:WTW Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The company reported $3.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.27 by ($0.14). Willis Towers Watson Public had a negative net margin of 0.99% and a positive return on equity of 20.02%. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.29 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $3.13 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 17.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.92 per share. This represents a $3.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -736.00%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have issued reports on WTW shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $371.00 to $366.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 28th. UBS Group raised shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $344.00 to $395.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $302.00 to $316.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $373.00 to $371.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Willis Towers Watson Public currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $356.30.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Willis Towers Watson Public

Willis Towers Watson Public Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth & Career and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit program, including medical, dental, disability, life, voluntary benefits and other coverages; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; retirement consulting services and solutions; and integrated solutions that consists of investment discretionary management, pension administration, core actuarial, and communication and change management assistance services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.