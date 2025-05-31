Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) Stake Boosted by GAMMA Investing LLC

GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK – Free Report) by 27,505.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,470,531 shares of the software company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,465,204 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $384,985,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Autodesk by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,385,461 shares of the software company’s stock worth $6,025,331,000 after purchasing an additional 119,034 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Autodesk by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,715,702 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $1,391,145,000 after purchasing an additional 45,623 shares in the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in Autodesk by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,053,750 shares of the software company’s stock worth $902,597,000 after acquiring an additional 667,763 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in Autodesk by 406.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,875,320 shares of the software company’s stock worth $849,858,000 after acquiring an additional 2,307,960 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Autodesk by 20.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,462,810 shares of the software company’s stock worth $727,933,000 after purchasing an additional 420,838 shares in the last quarter. 90.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Autodesk Stock Down 0.5%

ADSK opened at $295.63 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $274.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $286.35. Autodesk, Inc. has a twelve month low of $195.32 and a twelve month high of $326.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market cap of $63.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $370.00 price target (up previously from $330.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Barclays raised their price objective on Autodesk from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price objective (up from $300.00) on shares of Autodesk in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Autodesk from $303.00 to $335.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, DA Davidson set a $305.00 price objective on Autodesk and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Autodesk presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $337.45.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Autodesk news, Director John T. Cahill purchased 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $267.10 per share, with a total value of $534,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $534,200. This represents a ? increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Stephen W. Hope sold 2,452 shares of Autodesk stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.29, for a total value of $655,395.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 3,003 shares in the company, valued at approximately $802,671.87. This represents a 44.95% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.15% of the company’s stock.

About Autodesk

Autodesk, Inc provides 3D design, engineering, and entertainment technology solutions worldwide. The company offers AutoCAD Civil 3D, a surveying, design, analysis, and documentation solution for civil engineering, including land development, transportation, and environmental projects; BuildingConnected, a SaaS preconstruction solution; AutoCAD, a software for professional design, drafting, detailing, and visualization; AutoCAD LT, a drafting and detailing software; computer-aided manufacturing (CAM) software for computer numeric control machining, inspection, and modelling for manufacturing; Fusion 360, a 3D CAD, CAM, and computer-aided engineering tool; and Industry Collections tools for professionals in architecture, engineering and construction, product design and manufacturing, and media and entertainment collection industries.

