Tompkins Financial Corp Acquires 39 Shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Tompkins Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Free Report) by 19.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 238 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 39 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp’s holdings in Visa were worth $83,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in V. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Hirtle Callaghan & Co LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $724,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. FWL Investment Management LLC now owns 6,344 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 3.3% during the fourth quarter. Elevation Wealth Partners LLC now owns 939 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $297,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Visa by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Warther Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,935 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valmark Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Visa by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 7,251 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $2,292,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.15% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Visa from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 12th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $383.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Macquarie reduced their price target on shares of Visa from $400.00 to $380.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $370.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on shares of Visa from $346.00 to $384.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $366.13.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, General Counsel Julie B. Rottenberg sold 2,575 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.58, for a total value of $889,868.50. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 11,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,121,041.50. This represents a 17.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul D. Fabara sold 39,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.20, for a total transaction of $12,875,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,642,333.60. This trade represents a 59.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 121,948 shares of company stock valued at $41,548,282 over the last three months. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
Visa Stock Up 0.8%
Shares of V opened at $365.43 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $674.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 0.96. Visa Inc. has a 12-month low of $252.70 and a 12-month high of $369.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $343.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $333.54.
Visa (NYSE:V – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The credit-card processor reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.57 billion. Visa had a net margin of 54.27% and a return on equity of 54.79%. The business’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current year.
Visa Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.59 per share. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 13th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.72%.
Visa Profile
Visa Inc operates as a payment technology company in the United States and internationally. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, and click to pay services; Visa Direct, a solution that facilitates the delivery of funds to eligible cards, deposit accounts, and digital wallets; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral business-to-business cross-border payments network; Visa Cross-Border Solution, a cross-border consumer payments solution; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value-added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.
