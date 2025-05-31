Quent Capital LLC Boosts Holdings in Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

Quent Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 171.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,533 shares of the asset manager’s stock after buying an additional 1,599 shares during the quarter. Quent Capital LLC’s holdings in Northern Trust were worth $250,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 78.2% during the first quarter. Agate Pass Investment Management LLC now owns 9,345 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $922,000 after purchasing an additional 4,100 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 255.7% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 2,433 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,749 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 355,732 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,463,000 after purchasing an additional 5,022 shares during the period. 111 Capital purchased a new stake in shares of Northern Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $503,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Northern Trust by 25.3% during the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 19,800 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,030,000 after purchasing an additional 3,993 shares during the period. 83.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NTRS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $118.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $123.00 to $121.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $98.00 to $92.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Northern Trust from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Northern Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Northern Trust has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.83.

In other news, EVP Clive Bellows sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.95, for a total transaction of $329,835.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,736 shares in the company, valued at $2,872,163.20. This represents a 10.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Teresa Parker sold 6,467 shares of Northern Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $650,709.54. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 79,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,322.42. This trade represents a 7.53% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NTRS opened at $106.18 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $20.66 billion, a PE ratio of 10.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.68 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a 50-day moving average of $97.01 and a 200 day moving average of $103.28. Northern Trust Co. has a 1-year low of $79.68 and a 1-year high of $114.67.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 22nd. The asset manager reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Northern Trust had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 13.74%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Northern Trust Co. will post 8.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 6th. Northern Trust’s payout ratio is 27.99%.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

