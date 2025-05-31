Tompkins Financial Corp Invests $108,000 in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 3,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HRL. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1,662.2% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 106,929 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,456,000 after acquiring an additional 100,861 shares in the last quarter. Exeter Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 2.3% in the first quarter. Exeter Financial LLC now owns 16,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $520,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 34.4% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 3,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $99,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Hormel Foods in the fourth quarter worth approximately $659,000. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 23.4% in the fourth quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 129,158 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,052,000 after purchasing an additional 24,510 shares during the period. 40.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on HRL. Bank of America upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday. BNP Paribas upgraded shares of Hormel Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $31.00 price target on shares of Hormel Foods in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.00.

Hormel Foods Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $30.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a current ratio of 2.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $29.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.26. Hormel Foods Co. has a fifty-two week low of $27.59 and a fifty-two week high of $33.80. The firm has a market cap of $16.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 0.34.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.75% and a return on equity of 10.95%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Hormel Foods’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hormel Foods Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, July 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 14th. Hormel Foods’s payout ratio is 84.67%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.40, for a total transaction of $136,800.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 95,488 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,902,835.20. This represents a 4.50% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.72% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

