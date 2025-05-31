AdvisorNet Financial Inc Takes $2.43 Million Position in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH)

AdvisorNet Financial Inc acquired a new stake in iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:LQDH – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 26,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,427,000.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vista Cima Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $221,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF by 658.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,428 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 2,108 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $237,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $262,000. Finally, McAdam LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $276,000.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $92.02 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $92.45. iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $88.08 and a fifty-two week high of $94.44.

iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The iShares Interest Rate Hedged Corporate Bond ETF (LQDH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index that holds iShares iBoxx USD Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (LQD), which targets USD-denominated investment corporate bonds, while mitigating duration risk.

