Advisory Alpha LLC Sells 507,629 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 51.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 473,251 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,629 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC owned approximately 0.10% of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF worth $12,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 20,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $538,000 after acquiring an additional 409 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 1,052 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the period. Transcendent Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 112.1% during the 4th quarter. Transcendent Capital Group LLC now owns 1,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 554 shares during the period. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 107.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 1,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 642 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Stock Up 0.3%

NYSEARCA SCHP opened at $26.51 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $25.68 and a 52 week high of $27.06. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $26.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

