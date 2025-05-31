Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX) is Delphi Management Inc. MA’s 8th Largest Position

Delphi Management Inc. MA trimmed its position in Amdocs Limited (NASDAQ:DOX – Free Report) by 6.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,384 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,099 shares during the quarter. Amdocs comprises 1.5% of Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Amdocs were worth $1,499,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of DOX. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 382.9% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 338 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $36,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Amdocs in the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 45.6% in the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of Amdocs by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. 92.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amdocs Stock Down 0.1%

Amdocs stock opened at $91.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.51. Amdocs Limited has a 52 week low of $74.41 and a 52 week high of $94.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $88.12 and its 200 day moving average price is $87.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Amdocs Dividend Announcement

Amdocs ( NASDAQ:DOX Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The technology company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.12 billion. Amdocs had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 10.19%. Amdocs’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.56 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Amdocs Limited will post 6.21 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 25th. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.527 per share. This represents a $2.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. Amdocs’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Wall Street Zen cut Amdocs from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th.

About Amdocs

Amdocs Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides software and services worldwide. It designs, develops, operates, implements, supports, and markets open and modular cloud portfolio. The company provides CES23, a 5G and cloud-native microservices-based market-leading customer experience suite, that enables service providers to build, deliver, and monetize advanced services; Amdocs Subscription Marketplace, a software-as-a-service-based platform that includes an expansive network of pre-integrated digital services, such as media, gaming, eLearning, sports, and retail to security and business services; the monetization suite for charging, billing, policy, and revenue management; Intelligent networking suite with a set of modular, flexible, and open service lifecycle management capabilities for network automation journeys; amAIz, a telco GenAI framework; Amdocs Digital Brands Suite, a pre-integrated digital business suite; and Amdocs eSIM Cloud for service providers.

See Also

