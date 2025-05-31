Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF) Short Interest Update

Lancashire Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LCSHF – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,492,300 shares, an increase of 294.5% from the April 30th total of 378,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ? days.

LCSHF opened at $7.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.69. Lancashire has a one year low of $7.05 and a one year high of $8.76.

Separately, BNP Paribas started coverage on Lancashire in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company.

Lancashire Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides specialty insurance and reinsurance products in London, Bermuda, Australia, and the United States. The company operates through two segments, Reinsurance and Insurance. It offers property direct and facultative, property political risk and sovereign risk, and property terrorism and political violence insurance products; and aviation AV52, aviation consortium, airline hull and liability, and satellite insurance products.

