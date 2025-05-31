Short Interest in Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP) Rises By 313.8%

Superior Industries International, Inc. (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,040,000 shares, an increase of 313.8% from the April 30th total of 251,300 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 768,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.4 days.

NYSE SUP opened at $0.52 on Friday. Superior Industries International has a 1-year low of $0.45 and a 1-year high of $3.70. The company has a market cap of $15.33 million, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 3.32. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $1.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.00.

Superior Industries International (NYSE:SUP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The auto parts company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.53) by ($0.39). The firm had revenue of $321.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $307.74 million.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised Superior Industries International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SUP. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $153,000. Heron Bay Capital Management purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $85,000. Rangeley Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $204,000. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. lifted its stake in Superior Industries International by 15.5% in the fourth quarter. Nierenberg Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 128,793 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 17,238 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Superior Industries International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.20% of the company’s stock.

Superior Industries International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aluminum wheels to the original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket distributors in North America and Europe. It offers its products under the ATS, RIAL, ALUTEC, and ANZIO brand names. The company was founded in 1957 and is headquartered in Southfield, Michigan.

