Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD) Short Interest Update

Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF (NASDAQ:PSWD – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,700 shares, a growth of 325.0% from the April 30th total of 400 shares. Approximately 0.8% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.4 days.
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Stock Performance
NASDAQ PSWD opened at $34.83 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.66 million, a PE ratio of 27.47 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $33.25 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.82. Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF has a 52-week low of $27.66 and a 52-week high of $37.15.
Xtrackers Cybersecurity Select Equity ETF Company Profile
