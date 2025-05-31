Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY) Short Interest Up 300.0% in May

Thule Group AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:THUPY – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Thule Group AB (publ) Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS THUPY opened at $12.82 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.76. Thule Group AB has a 52 week low of $10.60 and a 52 week high of $17.69.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Nordea Equity Research raised Thule Group AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd.

About Thule Group AB (publ)

Thule Group AB (publ) operates as a sports and outdoor company in Sweden and internationally. The company offers roof racks, roof boxes, and carriers for transporting cycling, water, and winter sports equipment; rooftop tents mounted on a car; awnings, bike carriers, and tents for RVs and caravans; bike trailers, child bike seats, and strollers; luggage, backpacks, and laptop and sport bags; and hiking backpacks, camera bags, and cases for consumer electronics.

