Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBANP – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 232,900 shares, a growth of 304.3% from the April 30th total of 57,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 48,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 4.8 days.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Down 0.6%

Shares of NASDAQ HBANP opened at $17.05 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $17.31 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.97. Huntington Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $16.22 and a fifty-two week high of $20.74.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st will be issued a $0.2813 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.60%.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated operates as the bank holding company for The Huntington National Bank that provides commercial, consumer, and mortgage banking services in the United States. The company offers financial products and services to consumer and business customers, including deposits, lending, payments, mortgage banking, dealer financing, investment management, trust, brokerage, insurance, and other financial products and services.

