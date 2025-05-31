Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY) Short Interest Update

Organization of Football Prognostics S.A. (OTCMKTS:GOFPY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a growth of 300.0% from the April 30th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 20,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Organization of Football Prognostics Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:GOFPY opened at C$10.83 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is C$10.79 and its 200-day moving average price is C$9.33. Organization of Football Prognostics has a one year low of C$7.52 and a one year high of C$11.78.

Get Organization of Football Prognostics alerts:

Organization of Football Prognostics Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 13th were issued a dividend of $0.3821 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This represents a dividend yield of 6.58%. This is a positive change from Organization of Football Prognostics’s previous dividend of $0.27. Organization of Football Prognostics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.63%.

About Organization of Football Prognostics

Organization of Football Prognostics SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates and manages numerical lottery and sports betting games in Greece. The company operates through Lotteries, Betting (Land Based), Online Betting, Other Online Games, Instant & Passives, VLTs (video lottery terminals), Telecommunication & eMoney Services, and Other segments.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Organization of Football Prognostics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.