GAMMA Investing LLC Has $456.02 Million Position in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 131,246.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 386,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after acquiring an additional 385,864 shares during the quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $456,018,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 9.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 583,181 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $713,627,000 after acquiring an additional 52,726 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 558,471 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $682,340,000 after acquiring an additional 11,032 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 455,739 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $557,680,000 after acquiring an additional 25,873 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 363,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $444,327,000 after acquiring an additional 96,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $372,954,000. 95.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Citigroup upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 7th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,369.00 to $1,034.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $1,200.00 to $1,110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,125.00 to $1,200.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,302.11.

Mettler-Toledo International Trading Down 1.4%

Shares of MTD stock opened at $1,156.33 on Friday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 1 year low of $946.69 and a 1 year high of $1,546.93. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $1,093.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,206.12. The firm has a market capitalization of $24.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.40.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported $8.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.90 by $0.29. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. The business had revenue of $883.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $876.61 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $8.89 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International’s revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Michael A. Kelly sold 1,062 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,159.93, for a total transaction of $1,231,845.66. Following the transaction, the director now owns 120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $139,191.60. The trade was a 89.85% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.94% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Mettler-Toledo International Company Profile

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

