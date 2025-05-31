Howard Financial Services LTD. Makes New $99,000 Investment in LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP)

Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new position in shares of LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE:LXP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 11,416 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $99,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LXP. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust by 805.0% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,159 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 8,147 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $80,000. Townsquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of LXP Industrial Trust in the 4th quarter worth $83,000. 93.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LXP Industrial Trust Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of NYSE LXP opened at $8.59 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 0.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. LXP Industrial Trust has a 52 week low of $6.85 and a 52 week high of $10.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.08 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 66.08 and a beta of 1.02.

LXP Industrial Trust Announces Dividend

LXP Industrial Trust ( NYSE:LXP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.16. LXP Industrial Trust had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 2.15%. The firm had revenue of $87.89 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $84.72 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that LXP Industrial Trust will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.135 per share. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 31st. LXP Industrial Trust’s payout ratio is currently 270.00%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of LXP Industrial Trust from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of LXP Industrial Trust in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, LXP Industrial Trust presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

LXP Industrial Trust Company Profile

LXP Industrial Trust (NYSE: LXP) is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) focused on single-tenant industrial real estate investments across the United States. LXP seeks to expand its industrial portfolio through acquisitions, build-to-suit transactions, sale-leaseback transactions, development projects and other transactions.

