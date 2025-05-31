Webster Bank N. A. Sells 975 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Webster Bank N. A. cut its position in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,429 shares of the company’s stock after selling 975 shares during the quarter. Webster Bank N. A.’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EL. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 9.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,014,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,025,532,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344,210 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 163.8% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,382,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,078,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,930,011 shares during the period. Independent Franchise Partners LLP boosted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Independent Franchise Partners LLP now owns 7,858,158 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,458,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $554,509,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Estée Lauder Companies by 148.9% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 5,481,248 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,984,000 after buying an additional 3,278,632 shares during the period. 55.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $62.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective (down previously from $70.00) on shares of Estée Lauder Companies in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $70.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $85.00 to $81.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $75.15.

Estée Lauder Companies Stock Down 2.5%

EL stock opened at $66.92 on Friday. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a twelve month low of $48.37 and a twelve month high of $125.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The firm has a market cap of $24.07 billion, a PE ratio of -34.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $60.33 and a 200 day moving average of $68.82.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. Estée Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 16.82% and a negative net margin of 4.61%. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Estée Lauder Companies Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. Estée Lauder Companies’s payout ratio is -57.85%.

About Estée Lauder Companies

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

