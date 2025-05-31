Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Sold by Farmers Trust Co.

Farmers Trust Co. decreased its position in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report) by 34.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 948 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Farmers Trust Co.’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LOW. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $1,842,954,000. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 350.2% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 2,373,460 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $585,770,000 after purchasing an additional 1,846,315 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Lowe’s Companies in the fourth quarter valued at $314,435,000. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 24,531.0% in the fourth quarter. Strategic Financial Concepts LLC now owns 1,228,102 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $303,096,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223,116 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 7,074,391 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $1,745,960,000 after purchasing an additional 993,833 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently commented on LOW. BNP Paribas raised Lowe’s Companies to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $296.00 to $269.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $305.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Sanford C. Bernstein set a $266.00 price objective on Lowe’s Companies and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price objective on Lowe’s Companies from $305.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $271.12.

Lowe’s Companies Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of NYSE:LOW opened at $225.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $224.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $243.15. The firm has a market cap of $126.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a PEG ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.00. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $206.39 and a 12-month high of $287.01.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The home improvement retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.88 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $20.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.09 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a negative return on equity of 47.55% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue was down 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.06 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lowe’s Companies Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 23rd will be paid a $1.20 dividend. This is a positive change from Lowe’s Companies’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.15. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 38.11%.

Lowe’s Companies Profile

(Free Report)

Lowe’s Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a home improvement retailer in the United States. The company offers a line of products for construction, maintenance, repair, remodeling, and decorating. It also provides home improvement products, such as appliances, seasonal and outdoor living, lawn and garden, lumber, kitchens and bath, tools, paint, millwork, hardware, flooring, rough plumbing, building materials, décor, and electrical.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.