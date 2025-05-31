Farmers Trust Co. Takes Position in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC)

Farmers Trust Co. bought a new stake in Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (NASDAQ:PDBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 13,494 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $184,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Empower Advisory Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 6.5% in the 4th quarter. Empower Advisory Group LLC now owns 28,109,278 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $365,140,000 after acquiring an additional 1,725,172 shares during the last quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,503,133 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $84,085,000 after acquiring an additional 510,072 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 5,296,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $68,799,000 after acquiring an additional 2,495,385 shares during the last quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 70.2% in the 4th quarter. Briaud Financial Planning Inc now owns 2,808,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $36,480,000 after acquiring an additional 1,158,315 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF by 81.9% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 2,231,234 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $28,984,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,748 shares during the last quarter.

Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ PDBC opened at $12.52 on Friday. Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF has a 1-year low of $12.02 and a 1-year high of $14.44. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.81 and a 200-day moving average of $13.18.

About Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF

The Invesco Optimum Yield Diversified Commodity Strategy No K-1 ETF (PDBC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad market commodities. The fund holds a diverse basket of commodity futures and aims to mitigate negative roll yield in its contract selection. The fund is structured as an ETF and is actively managed.

