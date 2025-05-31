Fred Burke Sells 138,705 Shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN) Stock

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. (NYSE:GRDN – Get Free Report) insider Fred Burke sold 138,705 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $2,796,292.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 413,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,326,463.04. This trade represents a 25.14% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Fred Burke also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 27th, Fred Burke sold 747,102 shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.16, for a total value of $15,061,576.32.

GRDN opened at $21.29 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.16 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.99. Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.16 and a 1 year high of $26.91.

Guardian Pharmacy Services ( NYSE:GRDN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 12th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $329.31 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.21 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc. will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on GRDN. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price (up previously from $25.00) on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Finally, Raymond James set a $28.00 target price on shares of Guardian Pharmacy Services and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GRDN. R Squared Ltd purchased a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets purchased a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Compass Financial Services Inc purchased a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Guardian Pharmacy Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $81,000.

Guardian Pharmacy Services, Inc, a pharmacy service company, provides a suite of technology-enabled services designed to help residents of long-term health care facilities (LTCFs) in the United States. Its individualized clinical, drug dispensing, and administration capabilities are used to serve the needs of residents in lower acuity LTCFs, such as assisted living facilities and behavioral health facilities and group homes.

