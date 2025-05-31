Farmers Trust Co. Makes New Investment in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

Farmers Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 9,213 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $285,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $328,000. Inspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 18.7% during the 4th quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 63,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,056,000 after purchasing an additional 9,955 shares during the period. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new position in shares of WesBanco during the 4th quarter worth $323,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 8.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,537,252 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $50,022,000 after purchasing an additional 116,796 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of WesBanco by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 492,167 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,015,000 after purchasing an additional 58,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WSBC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised shares of WesBanco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of WesBanco in a research note on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on shares of WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, WesBanco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $38.71.

WesBanco Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ WSBC opened at $30.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 0.81. WesBanco, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.56 and a 52 week high of $37.36. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.60. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.06. WesBanco had a net margin of 15.89% and a return on equity of 6.30%. The firm had revenue of $253.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.63 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.79%. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.73%.

WesBanco Company Profile

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

