Belmont Resources (CVE:BEA) Trading 28.6% Higher – Here’s What Happened

Belmont Resources Inc. (CVE:BEA – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 28.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$0.05 and last traded at C$0.05. 541,433 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 589% from the average session volume of 78,550 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.04.

Belmont Resources Trading Down 12.5%

The company has a fifty day moving average price of C$0.03 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.03. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.12 and a beta of 1.12.

About Belmont Resources

Belmont Resources Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral resource properties in Canada and the United States. It explores for copper, gold, lithium, and uranium projects. The company holds interests in the Crackingstone project located in North Shore Lake Athabasca; the Come By Chance project located in Southeastern British Columbia; and the Athelstan Jackpot and Pathfinder projects located in southern British Columbia of Canada.

