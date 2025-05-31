Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Futu (NASDAQ:FUTU – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $1.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.01, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $603.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $594.86 million. Futu had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 38.59%.

Futu Price Performance

NASDAQ FUTU opened at $101.69 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.15 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $96.28 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $95.97. Futu has a 1-year low of $51.80 and a 1-year high of $130.88.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on FUTU shares. UBS Group upped their price target on Futu from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Futu from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Futu presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $121.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Futu

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FUTU. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Futu by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 459,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,997,000 after acquiring an additional 16,255 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in Futu by 442.4% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the period. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Futu during the 1st quarter valued at $235,000.

About Futu

Futu Holdings Limited provides digitalized securities brokerage and wealth management product distribution service in Hong Kong and internationally. It offers online financial services, including securities and derivative trades brokerage, margin financing and fund distribution services through its Futubull and Moomoo digital platforms.

