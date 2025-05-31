Best Buy (NYSE:BBY) Updates FY 2026 Earnings Guidance

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2026 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 6.150-6.300 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 6.170. The company issued revenue guidance of $41.1 billion-$41.9 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $41.4 billion.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on BBY. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Best Buy from $89.00 to $74.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. KeyCorp reissued a “sector weight” rating on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 target price on shares of Best Buy in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Best Buy currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $86.11.

Best Buy Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of Best Buy stock opened at $66.25 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $67.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.93. Best Buy has a 52-week low of $54.99 and a 52-week high of $103.71. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The technology retailer reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $8.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.77 billion. Best Buy had a return on equity of 45.93% and a net margin of 3.01%. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.20 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Best Buy will post 6.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 18th. Best Buy’s payout ratio is presently 88.99%.

Insider Activity at Best Buy

In other news, insider Todd G. Hartman sold 4,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.65, for a total transaction of $355,476.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,348,048. This represents a 13.15% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Corie S. Barry purchased 13,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $72.92 per share, with a total value of $984,420.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 378,780 shares in the company, valued at $27,620,637.60. This represents a 3.70% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold 78,355 shares of company stock worth $5,767,213 in the last ninety days. 0.47% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Best Buy

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Best Buy stock. Woodline Partners LP boosted its position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Free Report) by 40.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,436 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,701 shares during the period. Woodline Partners LP’s holdings in Best Buy were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. Institutional investors own 80.96% of the company’s stock.

Best Buy Company Profile

Best Buy Co, Inc engages in the retail of technology products in the United States, Canada, and international. Its stores provide computing and mobile phone products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness products, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products, as well as home theaters, which includes home theater accessories, soundbars, and televisions.

