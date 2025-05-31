Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS) CEO Sells $17,641.02 in Stock

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc (NASDAQ:OPXS – Get Free Report) CEO Danny Robert Schoening sold 2,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.07, for a total transaction of $17,641.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 922,608 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,445,446.56. This trade represents a 0.24% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

On Thursday, May 22nd, Danny Robert Schoening sold 9,787 shares of Optex Systems stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $78,785.35.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Danny Robert Schoening sold 10,027 shares of Optex Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.01, for a total transaction of $80,316.27.

Optex Systems stock opened at $8.50 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $6.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.76 million, a PE ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.13. Optex Systems Holdings, Inc has a 12-month low of $5.36 and a 12-month high of $10.30.

Optex Systems last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $10.73 million during the quarter. Optex Systems had a net margin of 11.87% and a return on equity of 22.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Optex Systems by 6.4% in the first quarter. Huntleigh Advisors Inc. now owns 33,395 shares of the company’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Optex Systems by 22.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 21,775 shares of the company’s stock valued at $149,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its position in Optex Systems by 23.0% during the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 23,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,000 after acquiring an additional 4,431 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Optex Systems during the 4th quarter valued at $71,000. Finally, Fullcircle Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Optex Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $83,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.07% of the company’s stock.

Optex Systems Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells optical sighting systems and assemblies primarily for the U.S. department of defense, foreign military applications, and commercial markets in the United States. It offers periscopes, such as laser and non-laser protected plastic and glass periscopes, electronic M17 day/thermal periscopes, and vision blocks; sighting systems, including back up sights, digital day and night sighting systems, M36 thermal periscope, unity mirrors, optical weapon system support and maintenance, commander weapon station sights, and sight assembly refurbishments; howitzers comprising M137 telescope, M187 mount, M119 aiming device, XM10 and aiming circles; and applied optics center consisting of laser interference filter, optical assemblies, laser filter units, day windows, and specialty thin film coatings, as well as other products, such as muzzle reference systems, binoculars, collimators, optical lenses and elements, and windows.

