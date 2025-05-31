Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be given a dividend of 0.1013 per share on Monday, June 2nd. This represents a $1.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Angel Oak Income ETF Stock Down 0.3%

CARY stock opened at $20.61 on Friday. Angel Oak Income ETF has a twelve month low of $20.34 and a twelve month high of $21.50. The business has a 50 day moving average of $20.66 and a 200 day moving average of $20.71.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Angel Oak Income ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Angel Oak Income ETF stock. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its position in Angel Oak Income ETF (NASDAQ:CARY – Free Report) by 739.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 39,892 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 35,142 shares during the quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC owned about 0.18% of Angel Oak Income ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

About Angel Oak Income ETF

The Angel Oak Income ETF (CARY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims for current income by broadly investing in USD-denominated fixed income securities with a tilt towards structured products and residential mortgage.

