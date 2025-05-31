Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Earnings Results

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by $0.76, Zacks reports. The company had revenue of $392.35 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.77 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.80) earnings per share. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Trading Up 62.9%

Shares of NASDAQ:RRGB opened at $5.10 on Friday. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a twelve month low of $2.50 and a twelve month high of $9.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $3.08 and its 200 day moving average is $4.51. The company has a market cap of $89.87 million, a PE ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 2.11.

Get Red Robin Gourmet Burgers alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on RRGB shares. CL King upgraded shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $10.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Gerard Johan Hart sold 11,997 shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.46, for a total transaction of $53,506.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 586,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,616,847.02. The trade was a 2.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 52,759 shares of company stock worth $227,353. 3.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RRGB. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers during the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in Red Robin Gourmet Burgers by 38.8% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 84,625 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $301,000 after buying an additional 23,638 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises casual-dining restaurants, in North America and one Canadian province. Its restaurants primarily offer burgers and pizza, appetizers, salads, soups, other entrees, desserts, wings, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.