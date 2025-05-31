BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (ZEB) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 29th

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF (TSE:ZEB – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, TickerTech Dividends reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.145 per share on Tuesday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 29th. This is a 3.6% increase from BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF Stock Up 0.2%

Shares of TSE:ZEB opened at C$44.24 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$40.93 and a 200-day moving average of C$41.64. BMO Equal Weight Banks Index ETF has a twelve month low of C$34.26 and a twelve month high of C$44.65.

