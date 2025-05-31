Sealed Air Co. (SEE) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20 on June 27th

Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share by the industrial products company on Friday, June 27th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 13th.

Sealed Air has increased its dividend payment by an average of 1.7% per year over the last three years. Sealed Air has a payout ratio of 24.2% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Sealed Air to earn $3.05 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 26.2%.

Get Sealed Air alerts:

Sealed Air Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SEE opened at $32.20 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $28.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $32.18. Sealed Air has a fifty-two week low of $22.78 and a fifty-two week high of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 1.29. The company has a market capitalization of $4.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.84 and a beta of 1.35.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Sealed Air ( NYSE:SEE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.14. Sealed Air had a net margin of 7.34% and a return on equity of 74.21%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sealed Air will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Sealed Air from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Sealed Air from $44.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho reduced their price target on shares of Sealed Air from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Sealed Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $36.00 price target on shares of Sealed Air in a report on Tuesday, March 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on SEE

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Henry R. Keizer acquired 1,120 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $30.00 per share, with a total value of $33,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 35,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,050,000. This represents a 3.31% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.41% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Sealed Air

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Sealed Air by 94.9% in the 1st quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 1,553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $201,000. United Services Automobile Association purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 1st quarter worth approximately $272,000. Empowered Funds LLC lifted its position in shares of Sealed Air by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 12,560 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $363,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the 4th quarter worth approximately $737,000. 94.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sealed Air Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and New Zealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety, shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, fluids and liquids and cheese markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, LIQUIBOX, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Sealed Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sealed Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.