Diversified Healthcare Trust (DHCNL) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 30th

Diversified Healthcare Trust (NASDAQ:DHCNL – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 29th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Saturday, May 31st will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Sunday, June 1st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th.

Diversified Healthcare Trust Stock Down 1.2%

NASDAQ DHCNL opened at $16.80 on Friday. Diversified Healthcare Trust has a one year low of $14.20 and a one year high of $18.25. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $15.28 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.80.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diversified Healthcare Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.