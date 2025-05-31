Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL) Insider Matthew Blumberg Buys 3,333,333 Shares

Arizona Lithium Limited (ASX:AZL – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Blumberg bought 3,333,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of A$0.01 ($0.00) per share, with a total value of A$23,333.33 ($15,053.76).

Arizona Lithium Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $45.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 34.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.71.

Arizona Lithium Company Profile

Arizona Lithium Limited operates as a mineral exploration company in the United States. It focuses on the Big Sandy lithium project located in Arizona; and the Lordsburg lithium project situated in New Mexico. The company was formerly known as Hawkstone Mining Limited and changed its name to Arizona Lithium Limited in September 2021.

