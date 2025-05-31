Insider Buying: Maronan Metals Ltd (ASX:MMA) Insider Buys A$28,279.35 in Stock

Maronan Metals Ltd (ASX:MMA – Get Free Report) insider Matthew Hine purchased 125,686 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$28,279.35 ($18,244.74).

Matthew Hine also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Maronan Metals alerts:

On Wednesday, May 21st, Matthew Hine purchased 24,762 shares of Maronan Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$5,695.26 ($3,674.36).

On Thursday, May 22nd, Matthew Hine purchased 23,567 shares of Maronan Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.23 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$5,420.41 ($3,497.04).

On Friday, May 23rd, Matthew Hine purchased 5,985 shares of Maronan Metals stock. The shares were bought at an average price of A$0.24 ($0.15) per share, with a total value of A$1,430.42 ($922.85).

Maronan Metals Stock Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $54.34 million, a PE ratio of -8,915.49 and a beta of 0.29.

About Maronan Metals

Our mission is to empower community driven growth in the global martial arts and combat sports sector, leveraging technology to bridge the gap between passion and participation. We are a technology company that is enabling the global martial arts and combat sports industry to maximize the monetization opportunities available to the sector by increasing consumer participation in the sport and building upon existing community offerings within the sector.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Maronan Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Maronan Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.