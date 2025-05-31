David Schrenk Sells 3,789 Shares of Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM) Stock

Everspin Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRAM – Get Free Report) VP David Schrenk sold 3,789 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.77, for a total transaction of $21,862.53. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 110,330 shares in the company, valued at approximately $636,604.10. This represents a 3.32% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

David Schrenk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Everspin Technologies alerts:

On Monday, May 5th, David Schrenk sold 20,000 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.70, for a total transaction of $114,000.00.

On Tuesday, March 18th, David Schrenk sold 2,435 shares of Everspin Technologies stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.13, for a total transaction of $12,491.55.

Everspin Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:MRAM opened at $5.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $126.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 93.50 and a beta of 0.31. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.80. Everspin Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.34 and a fifty-two week high of $7.00.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Everspin Technologies ( NASDAQ:MRAM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $13.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.50 million. Everspin Technologies had a return on equity of 2.74% and a net margin of 2.85%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on MRAM shares. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Everspin Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on shares of Everspin Technologies in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on MRAM

Institutional Trading of Everspin Technologies

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Everspin Technologies by 42.3% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,635 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 6.4% during the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 56,004 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $357,000 after buying an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 59,283 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 5,059 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 43.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,251 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 5,186 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in shares of Everspin Technologies by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 157,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,006,000 after buying an additional 6,127 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.68% of the company’s stock.

About Everspin Technologies

(Get Free Report)

Everspin Technologies, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of magnetoresistive random access memory (MRAM) products in the United States, Japan, Hong Kong, Germany, Singapore, China, Canada, and internationally. It offers Toggle MRAM, spin-transfer torque MRAM, and tunnel magneto resistance sensor products, as well as foundry services for MRAM products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Everspin Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Everspin Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.