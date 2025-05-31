Loar (NYSE:LOAR) Releases FY 2025 Earnings Guidance

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) updated its FY 2025 earnings guidance on Saturday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.710-0.760 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of 0.680. The company issued revenue guidance of $482.0 million-$490.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $488.2 million.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 price target on shares of Loar in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Wall Street Zen raised Loar from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Citigroup increased their price objective on Loar from $91.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Loar in a report on Friday, May 23rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Loar currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.00.

NYSE LOAR opened at $86.99 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $8.14 billion and a PE ratio of 228.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.95, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Loar has a 12 month low of $51.50 and a 12 month high of $99.67. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $85.23 and a 200-day moving average of $79.49.

Loar (NYSE:LOAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 31st. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.11. The business had revenue of $110.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.51 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Loar will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Loar news, insider Glenn D’alessandro sold 132,436 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total transaction of $10,715,396.76. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 928,074 shares in the company, valued at $75,090,467.34. This trade represents a 12.49% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Brett N. Milgrim sold 558,695 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.91, for a total value of $45,204,012.45. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 3,306,632 shares in the company, valued at $267,539,595.12. The trade was a 14.45% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,742,872 shares of company stock worth $464,655,774 in the last 90 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Loar stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Loar Holdings, LLC (NYSE:LOAR – Free Report) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,310 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,081 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada’s holdings in Loar were worth $1,082,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Loar Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets aerospace and defense components for aircraft, and aerospace and defense systems in the United States and internationally. It offers products in various categories, which include airframe components, structural components, avionics, composites, braking system components, de-ice and ice protection, electro-mechanical, engineered materials, flight controls, fluid and motion controls, environmental, metal forming, molded components, and restraints and safety devices.

