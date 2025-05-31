Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio Purchases 20,000 Shares

Village Farms International, Inc. (TSE:VFF – Get Free Report) Director Michael Anthony Degiglio bought 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$33,396.00.

Michael Anthony Degiglio also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 29th, Michael Anthony Degiglio acquired 36,542 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$1.67 per share, with a total value of C$61,017.83.

On Friday, May 23rd, Michael Anthony Degiglio purchased 400 shares of Village Farms International stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of C$1.72 per share, with a total value of C$687.24.

On Wednesday, May 21st, Michael Anthony Degiglio acquired 10,000 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$1.56 per share, with a total value of C$15,568.00.

On Monday, May 19th, Michael Anthony Degiglio bought 5,000 shares of Village Farms International stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$1.44 per share, for a total transaction of C$7,193.25.

Village Farms International Stock Performance

Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of C$7.25 and a one year high of C$25.78. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 18.58. The firm has a market cap of C$715.51 million and a PE ratio of -116.00.

Village Farms International Company Profile

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

