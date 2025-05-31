Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Purchases A$26,020.00 in Stock

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Geagea purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$13.01 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,020.00 ($16,787.10).
Worley Stock Performance
The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65.
Worley Company Profile
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Worley
- Investing In Preferred Stock vs. Common Stock
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 05/26 – 05/30
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- Investing in Commodities: What Are They? How to Invest in Them
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
Receive News & Ratings for Worley Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Worley and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.