Worley Limited (ASX:WOR) Insider Purchases A$26,020.00 in Stock

Worley Limited (ASX:WOR – Get Free Report) insider Joseph Geagea purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were bought at an average price of A$13.01 ($8.39) per share, for a total transaction of A$26,020.00 ($16,787.10).

The firm has a market cap of $7.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.49 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.65.

Worley Limited provides professional project and asset services to energy, chemicals, and resources sectors worldwide. The company offers digital, consulting, engineering and design, construction management, construction and fabrication, supply chain management, project management, and operation and maintenance services, as well as maintenance, modification, and operation services.

