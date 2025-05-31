Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY) Position Boosted by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Free Report) by 6.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 728 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Eli Lilly and Company were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LLY. Elevate Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Eli Lilly and Company during the 4th quarter valued at about $262,000. Capital & Planning LLC grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 15.6% during the 4th quarter. Capital & Planning LLC now owns 481 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after acquiring an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp grew its stake in Eli Lilly and Company by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 12 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 9,597 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after buying an additional 1,730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Union Bancaire Privee UBP SA bought a new stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,534,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.53% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Stock Up 2.2%

Shares of LLY stock opened at $738.33 on Friday. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12 month low of $677.09 and a 12 month high of $972.53. The firm has a market cap of $699.74 billion, a PE ratio of 63.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $776.85 and a 200-day moving average of $799.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Eli Lilly and Company Announces Dividend

Eli Lilly and Company ( NYSE:LLY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $3.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.64 by ($1.30). Eli Lilly and Company had a return on equity of 85.24% and a net margin of 23.51%. The business had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.58 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 45.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Eli Lilly and Company will post 23.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 16th will be issued a dividend of $1.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 16th. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.81%. Eli Lilly and Company’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.82%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently commented on LLY. Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $975.00 price target for the company. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Eli Lilly and Company in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. HSBC cut Eli Lilly and Company from a “buy” rating to a “reduce” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $1,150.00 to $700.00 in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Wall Street Zen raised Eli Lilly and Company from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on Eli Lilly and Company from $1,100.00 to $1,050.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Eli Lilly and Company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,011.37.

Insider Transactions at Eli Lilly and Company

In other news, CAO Donald A. Zakrowski sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $818.24, for a total transaction of $818,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,840 shares in the company, valued at $4,778,521.60. The trade was a 14.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Eli Lilly and Company Company Profile

Eli Lilly and Company discovers, develops, and markets human pharmaceuticals worldwide. The company offers Basaglar, Humalog, Humalog Mix 75/25, Humalog U-100, Humalog U-200, Humalog Mix 50/50, insulin lispro, insulin lispro protamine, insulin lispro mix 75/25, Humulin, Humulin 70/30, Humulin N, Humulin R, and Humulin U-500 for diabetes; Jardiance, Mounjaro, and Trulicity for type 2 diabetes; and Zepbound for obesity.

