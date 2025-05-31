Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $331,000 Position in VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lowered its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SMH – Free Report) by 45.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,566 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,293 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in VanEck Semiconductor ETF were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hartford Financial Management Inc. raised its position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 61.9% during the fourth quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 102 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Mather Group LLC. grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 320.0% during the fourth quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 105 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Ethos Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Hemington Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of VanEck Semiconductor ETF by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Hemington Wealth Management now owns 131 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 44 shares in the last quarter.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SMH opened at $238.10 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $21.57 billion, a PE ratio of 30.48 and a beta of 1.35. VanEck Semiconductor ETF has a 52-week low of $170.11 and a 52-week high of $283.07. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $234.04.

VanEck Semiconductor ETF Company Profile

The VanEck Semiconductor ETF (SMH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MVIS US Listed Semiconductor 25 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 25 of the largest US-listed semiconductors companies. SMH was launched on May 5, 2000 and is managed by VanEck.

