Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Has $3.69 Million Holdings in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC lessened its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,257 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 57 shares during the quarter. S&P Global accounts for approximately 0.8% of Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $3,688,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its stake in S&P Global by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,034 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 674 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $336,000 after buying an additional 20 shares during the period. Anfield Capital Management LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 25.6% during the 4th quarter. Anfield Capital Management LLC now owns 108 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in S&P Global by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Invenio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 574 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Retirement Planning Group LLC raised its stake in shares of S&P Global by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Planning Group LLC now owns 5,762 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,870,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get S&P Global alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have issued reports on SPGI shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on S&P Global from $618.00 to $565.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on S&P Global from $607.00 to $627.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on S&P Global from $599.00 to $608.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Argus raised S&P Global to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Mizuho started coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $599.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $592.71.

S&P Global Price Performance

NYSE:SPGI opened at $512.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $492.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is $503.93. The company has a market cap of $157.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.51, a P/E/G ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.23. S&P Global Inc. has a 52-week low of $419.49 and a 52-week high of $545.39.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The business services provider reported $4.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.23 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $3.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 14.33% and a net margin of 27.12%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $4.01 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that S&P Global Inc. will post 17.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

S&P Global Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.96 per share. This represents a $3.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 28th. S&P Global’s payout ratio is currently 30.16%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other S&P Global news, EVP Sally Moore sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.43, for a total transaction of $255,215.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 5,131 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,619,016.33. The trade was a 8.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

About S&P Global

(Free Report)

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Market Intelligence, Ratings, Commodity Insights, Mobility, Indices, and Engineering Solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for S&P Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for S&P Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.