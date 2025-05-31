Advisory Alpha LLC Reduces Stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT)

Advisory Alpha LLC lowered its holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report) by 44.2% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 275,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 218,162 shares during the period. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF accounts for approximately 1.3% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest holding. Advisory Alpha LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $20,931,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. United Community Bank lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 444.4% in the 4th quarter. United Community Bank now owns 637 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares during the period. Mainstream Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 1,913 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the period. Finally, BTG Pactual Asset Management US LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance
VCLT opened at $73.80 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $73.74 and a 200-day moving average of $75.23. Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $70.61 and a 52 week high of $82.63.
Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend
About Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
Vanguard Long Term Corporate Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted corporate bond index with a long-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF
- How Can Retail Investors Trade the Toronto Stock Exchange (TSX)?
- Nike’s Amazon Expansion Could Signal a Turnaround in 2025
- Ride Out The Recession With These Dividend Kings
- Intel’s Turnaround May Be the Best Bet No One’s Watching
- Stock Splits, Do They Really Impact Investors?
- 3 Defense Stocks That Will Profit From a Golden Dome
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCLT – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Long-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.