Delphi Management Inc. MA Cuts Stock Holdings in Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL)

Delphi Management Inc. MA lowered its stake in shares of Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Free Report) by 8.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,513 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 849 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Jabil were worth $1,294,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in Jabil by 70,781.4% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,808,730 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $835,876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,800,535 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 8.1% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,533,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $796,220,000 after purchasing an additional 416,841 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Jabil by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,810,519 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $404,024,000 after purchasing an additional 34,574 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Jabil by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,599 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $270,187,000 after purchasing an additional 288,806 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Jabil in the fourth quarter worth $218,430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.39% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, CEO Michael Dastoor sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.90, for a total transaction of $1,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 221,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $37,665,640.70. This trade represents a 4.32% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Mark T. Mondello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.56, for a total transaction of $2,631,200.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,730,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,624,059.52. The trade was a 1.14% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.73% of the company’s stock.

Jabil Price Performance

JBL opened at $167.97 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $146.76 and a 200 day simple moving average of $147.66. The firm has a market cap of $18.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.10, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.11. Jabil Inc. has a twelve month low of $95.85 and a twelve month high of $174.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The technology company reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.40 billion. Jabil had a net margin of 4.71% and a return on equity of 41.87%. The business’s revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.68 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Jabil Inc. will post 8.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 15th. Jabil’s payout ratio is 7.66%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently issued reports on JBL. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 19th. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $179.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $154.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Jabil from $152.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Jabil from $175.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.50.

Jabil Profile

Jabil Inc provides manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. The company offers electronics design, production, and product management services; electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development, and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

