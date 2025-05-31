Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB) Shares Sold by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA lessened its stake in shares of Photronics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLAB – Free Report) by 3.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,992 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,811 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA owned 0.09% of Photronics worth $1,142,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Photronics by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,042 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $896,000 after purchasing an additional 690 shares during the last quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 90,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 708 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 216.5% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,114 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC raised its holdings in Photronics by 9.2% in the 4th quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 9,314 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $227,000 after acquiring an additional 785 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in Photronics by 65.6% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,283 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

PLAB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. DA Davidson cut their price objective on shares of Photronics from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Photronics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday.

PLAB stock opened at $16.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.43. Photronics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.46 and a 12 month high of $31.60. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $19.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.83.

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $210.99 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.00 million. Photronics had a net margin of 15.07% and a return on equity of 9.10%. The firm’s revenue was down 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.46 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Photronics, Inc. will post 2.3 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Walter M. Fiederowicz sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.88, for a total transaction of $132,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 17,548 shares in the company, valued at $331,306.24. This trade represents a 28.52% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Kang Jyh Lee sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total transaction of $209,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 552,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,538,890. This represents a 1.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 54,548 shares of company stock worth $1,093,093 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. It offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, and FDP substrates.

