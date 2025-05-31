Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW) Shares Sold by Delphi Management Inc. MA

Delphi Management Inc. MA cut its stake in shares of Arrow Electronics, Inc. (NYSE:ARW – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,526 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 305 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Arrow Electronics were worth $1,093,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ARW. BOK Financial Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. New Age Alpha Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Arrow Electronics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Principal Securities Inc. lifted its position in Arrow Electronics by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 479 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of Arrow Electronics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $55,000. 99.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on ARW. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Arrow Electronics from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Bank of America lowered Arrow Electronics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 7th.

Shares of ARW opened at $118.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $109.52 and its two-hundred day moving average is $112.06. Arrow Electronics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $86.50 and a 52-week high of $137.80. The firm has a market cap of $6.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48.

Arrow Electronics (NYSE:ARW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The technology company reported $1.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.33. Arrow Electronics had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 1.40%. The company had revenue of $6.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.41 EPS. Arrow Electronics’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Arrow Electronics, Inc. will post 10.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Eric Nowak sold 4,952 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.39, for a total value of $606,075.28. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,895 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,372,309.05. The trade was a 10.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director William F. Austen acquired 1,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average price of $104.12 per share, with a total value of $197,828.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 7,858 shares in the company, valued at $818,174.96. The trade was a 31.89% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Arrow Electronics, Inc provides products, services, and solutions to industrial and commercial users of electronic components and enterprise computing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Global Components and Global Enterprise Computing Solutions.

