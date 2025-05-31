Advisory Alpha LLC Buys 743,387 Shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN)

Advisory Alpha LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (NYSEARCA:SRLN – Free Report) by 9,056.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,595 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 743,387 shares during the quarter. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF accounts for 1.9% of Advisory Alpha LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Advisory Alpha LLC owned 0.39% of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF worth $30,913,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SRLN. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 2,785.0% in the 4th quarter. Ocean Park Asset Management LLC now owns 7,825,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $326,564,000 after acquiring an additional 7,554,382 shares during the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 436.0% during the 4th quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 3,387,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,342,000 after buying an additional 2,755,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 69,298.2% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,238,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,425,000 after buying an additional 2,235,560 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury increased its stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF by 55.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 5,938,464 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,812,000 after buying an additional 2,130,217 shares during the period. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D purchased a new stake in SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,682,000.

Shares of SRLN opened at $41.38 on Friday. SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF has a fifty-two week low of $39.08 and a fifty-two week high of $42.09. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $40.76 and its 200 day moving average price is $41.39.

The SPDR Blackstone Senior Loan ETF (SRLN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high yield fixed income. The fund provides actively managed exposure to noninvestment-grade, floating-rate senior secured debt of US and non-US corporations that resets in 3 months or less. SRLN was launched on Apr 3, 2013 and is managed by State Street.

