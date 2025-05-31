JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE) Shares Sold by Legacy Financial Strategies LLC

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC trimmed its position in shares of JPMorgan Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPIE – Free Report) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF were worth $306,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 89.4% during the fourth quarter. Southeast Asset Advisors LLC now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $374,000 after buying an additional 3,869 shares in the last quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 14.9% during the fourth quarter. Lodestar Private Asset Management LLC now owns 222,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,149,000 after buying an additional 28,825 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,781,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $81,285,000 after buying an additional 144,345 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 6,475 shares of the company’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in JPMorgan Income ETF by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

JPMorgan Income ETF Stock Up 0.1%

Shares of NYSEARCA JPIE opened at $45.98 on Friday. JPMorgan Income ETF has a 12-month low of $45.01 and a 12-month high of $46.43. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $45.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.81.

JPMorgan Income ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Income ETF (JPIE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that allocates exposure among various fixed income markets and sectors. The fund seeks to provide yield with lower volatility and aims to generate monthly distributions.

