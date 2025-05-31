Delphi Management Inc. MA Grows Stock Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Delphi Management Inc. MA raised its stake in shares of Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,421 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 929 shares during the period. Delphi Management Inc. MA’s holdings in Textron were worth $1,259,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TXT. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB increased its stake in shares of Textron by 123.3% in the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 842 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Textron in the 4th quarter valued at about $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.03% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on TXT. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Textron from $82.00 to $71.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 11th. TD Cowen upgraded Textron to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 24th. Citigroup cut their price target on Textron from $111.00 to $107.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price target on Textron from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Textron presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.70.

Textron Price Performance

NYSE:TXT opened at $74.07 on Friday. Textron Inc. has a 12 month low of $57.70 and a 12 month high of $94.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $70.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $74.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The firm has a market cap of $13.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.20.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.17 by $0.11. Textron had a return on equity of 14.92% and a net margin of 6.01%. The company had revenue of $3.31 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 EPS. Textron’s quarterly revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Textron Inc. will post 6.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Textron Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 13th. Textron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.81%.

Textron Profile

(Free Report)

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

Further Reading

