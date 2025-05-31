Legacy Financial Strategies LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

Legacy Financial Strategies LLC raised its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 23.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after buying an additional 378 shares during the quarter. Legacy Financial Strategies LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. boosted its stake in Broadcom by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 515,388 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $120,070,000 after purchasing an additional 18,845 shares in the last quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,100.8% during the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 15,707 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $3,642,000 after buying an additional 14,399 shares during the last quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in Broadcom by 1,211.3% during the 4th quarter. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC now owns 27,013 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $6,263,000 after buying an additional 24,953 shares during the last quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd raised its position in Broadcom by 36.3% during the 4th quarter. Mediolanum International Funds Ltd now owns 634,112 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $149,017,000 after buying an additional 168,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in Broadcom by 8.1% during the 4th quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 34,380 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $7,971,000 after buying an additional 2,570 shares during the last quarter. 76.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Stock Down 1.0%

AVGO stock opened at $239.50 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $195.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $203.23. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $128.50 and a 12 month high of $251.88. The company has a market cap of $1.13 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 195.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 113.46%.

Broadcom declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Monday, April 7th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on AVGO shares. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of Broadcom in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $246.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $220.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Broadcom from $225.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.77.

Insider Activity at Broadcom

In related news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.65, for a total value of $5,839,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 490,956 shares in the company, valued at $95,564,585.40. This represents a 5.76% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henry Samueli sold 663,976 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.60, for a total transaction of $120,578,041.60. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 38,798,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,045,847,733.60. This trade represents a 1.68% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 720,576 shares of company stock worth $131,249,694 in the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

